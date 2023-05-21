Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $205,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,284,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.