Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,324 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Heritage Insurance worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,538.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $174.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.32 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

