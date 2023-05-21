Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.