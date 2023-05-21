Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.35 and a 12 month high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

