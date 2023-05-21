Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

