CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.45 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

