Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,840 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 911.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.