CI Investments Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,624 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.