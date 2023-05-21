CI Investments Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
