CI Investments Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,598,000 after acquiring an additional 807,216 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after acquiring an additional 684,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

