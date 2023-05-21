CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $16,838,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $140.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.23. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

