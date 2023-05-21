CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,674 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

