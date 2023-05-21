CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

