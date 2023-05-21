Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

