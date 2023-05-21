General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,614,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,345,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

