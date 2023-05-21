Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.9 %

BZH stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $662.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.17. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

