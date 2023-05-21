CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 4,954.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,312 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Planet Labs PBC worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of PL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

