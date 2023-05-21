Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
