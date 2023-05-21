Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

