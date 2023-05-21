Sammaad Shams Sells 6,744 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) VP Sammaad Shams sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $15,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,453 shares in the company, valued at $86,519.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Sammaad Shams sold 7,014 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $17,254.44.

On Monday, May 15th, Sammaad Shams sold 2,040 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $5,426.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Sammaad Shams sold 714 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $1,485.12.

NextNav Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 1,314.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

