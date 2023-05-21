Romil Bahl Buys 10,000 Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 310,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Research analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KORE Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KORE Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

