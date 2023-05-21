Christopher J. Boever Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,436,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,979.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SNAX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
