Ada Poon Purchases 3,000 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.63 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,875.00 ($9,312.08).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81.

Kelly Partners Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

