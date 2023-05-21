Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Buys 1,480 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amtech Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

