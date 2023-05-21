Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Buys 1,480 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.