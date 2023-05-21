Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 1,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $11,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,287,177 shares in the company, valued at $61,807,099.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,120.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Snehal Patel bought 600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,918.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $11.35 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.