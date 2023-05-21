The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

