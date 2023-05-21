John A. Citrano Buys 1,000 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) CFO John A. Citrano bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $10.88 on Friday. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,859,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.