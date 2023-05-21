Richard S. Ressler Buys 2,178 Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,541,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

