FDx Advisors Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $298.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.55. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

