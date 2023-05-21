FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,058,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.