FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4,330.9% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after buying an additional 312,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

