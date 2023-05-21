FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

