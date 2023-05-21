Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

