Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
