Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.