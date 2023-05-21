Spirit Airlines, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

