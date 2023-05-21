Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WEA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

