Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LWI opened at GBX 124 ($1.55) on Friday. Lowland Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 99.05 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company has a market cap of £335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

