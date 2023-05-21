Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lowland Investment Price Performance
LON LWI opened at GBX 124 ($1.55) on Friday. Lowland Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 99.05 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company has a market cap of £335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 1.09.
About Lowland Investment
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.