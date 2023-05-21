Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Titon Stock Down 12.1 %

LON TON opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.96) on Friday. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,912.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.96.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

