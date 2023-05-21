LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

