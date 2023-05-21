Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 3rd

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $8.78 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

