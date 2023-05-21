Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MPV stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

