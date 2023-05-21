PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance
PRT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
