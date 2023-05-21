Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,018,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

