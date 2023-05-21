Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.14 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

