Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.