International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
International General Insurance Stock Performance
IGIC opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International General Insurance by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.
