International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IGIC opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.17.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International General Insurance by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

