OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $22.45 on Friday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.