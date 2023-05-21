Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.