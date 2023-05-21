Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $100.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.