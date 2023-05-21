Citigroup Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $102.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

