Credit Suisse Group Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 839.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 211,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 138,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

